Earthquakes jolt Taiwan, no casualties reported

Taiwan's fire department said two people were trapped in a building housing a convenience store that collapsed in Yuli and two people had been rescued, while three people whose vehicle fell off a damaged bridge were rescued and taken to hospital. The Taiwan Railways Administration said three carriages came off the rails at Dongli station in eastern Taiwan after part of the platform canopy collapsed. The fire department said one person was injured.

The weather bureau said the epicentre was in Taitung county and followed a 6.4 magnitude temblor on Saturday evening in the same area, which caused no casualties. The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake at a magnitude of 7.2 and at a depth of 10 km (six miles).



