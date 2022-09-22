Asian stocks decline as Fed forecast more hikes ahead

The Nikkei 225 index opened down 0.95% and repeatedly tested the 27,000 psychological barriers before falling through for the first time since July 19. It closed for the break down 0.97% at 27,047.37 points. The Bank of Japan kept ultra-low interest rates unchanged on Thursday and vowed to hold them there, contrasting against a global tide of monetary tightening by central banks.

South Korea's benchmark KOSPI fell 1.16%, to 2,319.98 points as of 0115 GMT, hitting its lowest intraday level since July 15. Hong Kong stocks slumped to the lowest since 2012 with the benchmark Hang Seng Index dropping as much as two per cent to 18,080.9 points. China's Shanghai Composite Index started lower by 0.59% at 3,098.77 points.