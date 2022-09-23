Sex crime chat room still near us, this time using deepfakes

Deepfake content refers to digitally manipulated videos and images that are hard to distinguish from genuine content. Most pornographic deepfake content grafts a person’s face — usually an acquaintance or celebrity — onto sexually explicit videos.

According to ReSET, a digital sex crime victim support group, one of the Telegram chat rooms they are monitoring had 2,193 users waiting to enter the upper-grade room as of Sept. 16, the group said on Thursday.

Like “Nth Room” case, in which a cartel distributed sexually exploitative content through Telegram, this cartel is also using several chat rooms divided into stages to avoid investigation.

According to a report that South Korean Rep. Her Euna from People Power Party received from the Korean National Police Agency, a total of 264 cases of distributing deepfake content were reported from 2021 to August this year, but suspects were arrested in only 121 of them.