Founder of Tsuta, world's first Michelin-starred ramen shop, dies at 43

It was not immediately clear when he died, but Tsuta staff paid tribute to Onishi on Friday on the company's website and social media.

"He was a meticulous and talented chef who enhanced the popularity of ramen across borders beyond Japan," the message read. "While mourning with his relatives and friends, Tsuta staff worldwide will strive to continue his legacy."

Tsuta, formally known as Japanese Soba Noodles Tsuta, is known for its trademark dish, shoyu (soya sauce) ramen with a chicken and seafood dashi (stock) base infused with black truffle oil.

Onishi was written into the pantheon of Japanese culinary greats when, in 2016, Tsuta became the first ramen shop to win a coveted Michelin star.

Ramen has long been seen in Japan as no-frills, quick and cheap. But Mr Onishi believed that the noodle dish could be elevated into a culinary art form by achieving a delicate balance of flavours.

He was born in 1979 in the city of Fujisawa in Kanagawa prefecture, south of Tokyo. His first brush with making ramen came at 18 after he graduated from senior high school when he worked at his father's ramen shop, Nanae Aji no Mise Mejiro.

But he was torn between continuing to make a living from selling ramen and his interests in the fashion industry. At age 22, he decided to pursue his passion, working as a merchandiser for a Tokyo-based fashion company.