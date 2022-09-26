Speculation mounts over Kim Jong Un's alleged daughter on state media

The girl, whom North Korea's KRT showed on Sept. 8 performing with other children at an event celebrating the country’s founding anniversary, fuelled speculations she was allegedly the North Korean leader's daughter after reports by South Korean local media on Sunday, citing Chinese experts.

South Korea's Unification Ministry acknowledged the reports and said it is analysing the footage, spokesperson Cho Joong-hoon said at a news conference. The possibility of the girl being Kim's daughter is low and there was no way to confirm the reports, the ministry said.

South Korean media reports said the KRT footage focused heavily on the child and she was the only girl who did not tie her hair, claiming it was a form of special treatment. It also said Kim Jong Un’s wife Ri Sol Ju was seen approaching the girl to talk to her while patting her back after the performance. Reuters cannot independently verify the reports.