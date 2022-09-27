Deeper ties with Thailand high on agenda as China celebrates 73rd anniversary as a republic
China has pledged closer ties with Thailand and deeper cooperation in the Asia Pacific region, as the country celebrates the 73rd anniversary of its founding as a republic.
China’s Ambassador to Thailand Han Zhiqiang stressed on the key messages of bilateral cooperation between China and Thailand as well as China’s contribution to the keep peace and order related to geo-political tensions, while vowing to help boost cooperation within the Asia Pacific region during the upcoming Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit in November, to be hosted in Bangkok.
While China will officially mark the 73rd anniversary on October 1, an array of important guests attended "Celebrating the 73rd Anniversary Of The Founding Of The People's Republic Of China” event on Monday at Shangri-La Bangkok Hotel.
Ambassador Han said his country would continue to grow steadily despite the lingering Covid-19 pandemic and geo-political tensions. He also voiced confidence that November’s Apec Summit in Thailand would help boost cooperation within the Asia Pacific region and lead to win-win outcomes for all members.
The event at Shangri-La Bangkok Hotel featured a video presentation on the long-standing relationship between Thailand and China, highlighting their collaboration to fight Covid-19, as well as economic, military, agricultural and cultural ties.
The ambassador said this year’s anniversary also marked China’s victory over Covid-19 and its impacts, with normalcy almost restored.
“Despite the lingering Covid-19 pandemic and lack of full world peace, China will continue to grow steadily. We have created a society where everyone lives and eats well, have dealt with poverty on a historic scale, and achieved modernisation in all aspects,” Han said.
He added that despite a population of 1.4 billion people, China had managed to maintain one of the world’s lowest Covid infection and death rates. Meanwhile, its economic expansion exceeded the 2.3 per cent target in 2020 and soared to 8.1 per cent in 2021, making it one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, he said.
The ambassador also told guests that Thailand’s hosting of the Apec Summit this year was a good opportunity to promote Asia-Pacific economic cooperation. China is willing to work with all international partners to establish relationships based on mutual respect, fairness and shared victory for the future of humankind, he said.
Thai business tycoons and politicians joined the pre-anniversary event. Among the guests were House Speaker Chuan Leekpai and senior chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group Dhanin Chearavanont, as well as politicians from the government coalition and opposition parties.
House Speaker Chuan Leekpai led the room in congratulating China ahead of its 73rd anniversary. Apologising for his limited Chinese language skills, Chuan said in Thai that the Covid-19 outbreak had brought proof of the “strong and beautiful” relationship between the two countries. He said China’s donation of vaccines to Thailand was the act of a “true friend in need” and was greatly appreciated by all Thais.
Speaking after the event, Chuan told reporters that he believed the international community was looking to Chinese President Xi Jinping for help in solving the crises facing the world, including the Russia-Ukraine war.