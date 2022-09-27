Deeper ties with Thailand high on agenda as China celebrates 73rd anniversary as a republic

He added that despite a population of 1.4 billion people, China had managed to maintain one of the world’s lowest Covid infection and death rates. Meanwhile, its economic expansion exceeded the 2.3 per cent target in 2020 and soared to 8.1 per cent in 2021, making it one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, he said.

The ambassador also told guests that Thailand’s hosting of the Apec Summit this year was a good opportunity to promote Asia-Pacific economic cooperation. China is willing to work with all international partners to establish relationships based on mutual respect, fairness and shared victory for the future of humankind, he said.



Thai business tycoons and politicians joined the pre-anniversary event. Among the guests were House Speaker Chuan Leekpai and senior chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group Dhanin Chearavanont, as well as politicians from the government coalition and opposition parties.

House Speaker Chuan Leekpai led the room in congratulating China ahead of its 73rd anniversary. Apologising for his limited Chinese language skills, Chuan said in Thai that the Covid-19 outbreak had brought proof of the “strong and beautiful” relationship between the two countries. He said China’s donation of vaccines to Thailand was the act of a “true friend in need” and was greatly appreciated by all Thais.

Speaking after the event, Chuan told reporters that he believed the international community was looking to Chinese President Xi Jinping for help in solving the crises facing the world, including the Russia-Ukraine war.