Tokyo police bust Chinese-led gang forging residency cards

The Metropolitan Police Department said six suspected members of the ring, including a 30-year-old Chinese national, were arrested on Thursday.

The suspects were detained on suspicion of violating the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Law. The six are accused of forging residence cards at the home of one of the suspects in Asahi, Chiba Prefecture, on September 5, using a computer and printer. The seized computer contained information on roughly 20,000 cases, according to the MPD.