Tokyo police bust Chinese-led gang forging residency cards
Tokyo police have uncovered what is believed to be the largest criminal forgery ring counterfeiting residency cards for foreigners in Japan.
The Metropolitan Police Department said six suspected members of the ring, including a 30-year-old Chinese national, were arrested on Thursday.
The suspects were detained on suspicion of violating the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Law. The six are accused of forging residence cards at the home of one of the suspects in Asahi, Chiba Prefecture, on September 5, using a computer and printer. The seized computer contained information on roughly 20,000 cases, according to the MPD.
Police also seized about 2,000 counterfeited residence cards, as well as about 3,000 blank residence cards. Authorities believe the group have been selling fake residency cards for ¥1,500 to ¥7,000 (400-1,850 baht) each since last summer under the direction of its leader in China. The group is believed to have earned ¥140 million (36.6 million baht) in sales.
The Japan Times
Asia News Network