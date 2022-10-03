Apec summit in Bangkok a ‘golden chance’ to tackle Russia-Ukraine conflict: Don
The Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok next month is a golden opportunity for world leaders to tackle problems stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, said Foreign Minister and Deputy PM Don Pradmudwinai.
Speaking to Krungthep Turakij newspaper, Don said that as the Covid-19 pandemic subsides, the world is facing fresh challenges from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, most notably food shortages and an energy crisis.
November’s three international meetings in Southeast Asia are a crucial opportunity for countries to address these problems, he added.
World leaders will gather at the Asean Summit in Phnom Penh, the G20 Summit in Bali and the Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok.
Apec member Russia has been hit with severe economic sanctions by other members of the trade bloc, including the US, over its invasion of Ukraine. May’s Apec summit in Thailand ended without a customary joint statement after five members staged a walkout in protest against Russia’s invasion.
Don said he had spoken at last month’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA77) in New York to urge key stakeholders of the Russia-Ukraine crisis to use November’s summits for talks to exit the crisis, possibly mediated by the UN.
He added that Thailand was among the first countries to propose a plan for peace in Ukraine at the United Nations.
“We believe the conflict can be solved through multilateral cooperation, and hope that world leaders and stakeholders will not miss this golden opportunity to tackle the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” he said.
“The meeting will not only cover economic issues but also address other problems at global and regional levels, such as food stability, the energy crisis, climate change, and disparity in Covid-19 recovery.”
He added that the Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok would also be Thailand’s chance to show the world that it is ready to welcome international visitors again after fully opening.
Thailand is hosting Apec this year under the theme “Open. Connect. Balance” as the world recovers from Covid-19.