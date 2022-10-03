Apec summit in Bangkok a ‘golden chance’ to tackle Russia-Ukraine conflict: Don

Speaking to Krungthep Turakij newspaper, Don said that as the Covid-19 pandemic subsides, the world is facing fresh challenges from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, most notably food shortages and an energy crisis.

November’s three international meetings in Southeast Asia are a crucial opportunity for countries to address these problems, he added.

World leaders will gather at the Asean Summit in Phnom Penh, the G20 Summit in Bali and the Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok.

Apec member Russia has been hit with severe economic sanctions by other members of the trade bloc, including the US, over its invasion of Ukraine. May’s Apec summit in Thailand ended without a customary joint statement after five members staged a walkout in protest against Russia’s invasion.

Don said he had spoken at last month’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA77) in New York to urge key stakeholders of the Russia-Ukraine crisis to use November’s summits for talks to exit the crisis, possibly mediated by the UN.