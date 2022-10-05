Apec members to discuss trade, investment at upcoming summit in Bangkok

Tanee said leaders from Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong had confirmed they would attend the summit, but leaders of some other members had not yet officially confirmed due to uncertainty over security.

He said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had informed his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai that President Xi Jinping would attend the summit if he was “available” during that time.

The Foreign Ministry is meanwhile contacting Russia to find out whether President Vladimir Putin would attend the summit, Tanee said.

He confirmed Thailand was ready to deal with any unrest during the all-important summit.