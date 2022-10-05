Apec members to discuss trade, investment at upcoming summit in Bangkok
Thailand will play an important role in enabling Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) members to negotiate trade and investment agreements, Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said on Tuesday.
The Apec summit, scheduled to be held at Queen Sirikit Convention Centre from November 14 to 19, will be organised under the theme “Open. Connect. Balance”.
Apec members will also discuss the issue of improving the quality of life in the post-Covid era and environmental preservation, Tanee said.
“Meanwhile, this summit is an opportunity for Apec members to discuss global issues, such as geopolitical tensions,” he pointed out.
Tanee said leaders from Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong had confirmed they would attend the summit, but leaders of some other members had not yet officially confirmed due to uncertainty over security.
He said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had informed his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai that President Xi Jinping would attend the summit if he was “available” during that time.
The Foreign Ministry is meanwhile contacting Russia to find out whether President Vladimir Putin would attend the summit, Tanee said.
He confirmed Thailand was ready to deal with any unrest during the all-important summit.