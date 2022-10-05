Macron, Ardern, Marcos Jr to attend Apec Summit in Bangkok
French President Emmanuel Macron has confirmed he will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Economic Leaders’ Meeting, Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said on Wednesday.
“Macron will join the meeting as Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s special guest,” Tanee said.
He added that New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had also confirmed she would attend the summit, according to Thailand’s permanent representative to the United Nations Suriya Chindawongse.
“Meanwhile, the Philippine ambassador informed me that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr would participate in the meeting as well,” Tanee said.
However, he said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had informed his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai that President Xi Jinping would attend the summit if he was “available” at that time.
The Foreign Ministry is contacting Russia to find out whether President Vladimir Putin, too, would come to Thailand for the summit, Tanee said.
“There are many leaders who have not yet officially confirmed their attendance,” he added.
The Apec summit is scheduled to be held at Queen Sirikit Convention Centre from November 14 to 19. The Economic Leaders’ Meeting will be held on November 18 and 19.