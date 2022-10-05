Macron, Ardern, Marcos Jr to attend Apec Summit in Bangkok

He added that New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had also confirmed she would attend the summit, according to Thailand’s permanent representative to the United Nations Suriya Chindawongse.

“Meanwhile, the Philippine ambassador informed me that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr would participate in the meeting as well,” Tanee said.

However, he said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had informed his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai that President Xi Jinping would attend the summit if he was “available” at that time.

The Foreign Ministry is contacting Russia to find out whether President Vladimir Putin, too, would come to Thailand for the summit, Tanee said.

“There are many leaders who have not yet officially confirmed their attendance,” he added.