Canadian naval ship anchors in Chonburi for a friendship call, exercises
HMCS Winnipeg arrived for a five-day port call in Chonburi’s Sattahip district on Friday (October 7) as part of Canada’s defence engagements in the Indo-Pacific.
As part of the port call, the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) will be interacting with its local counterparts to promote collaboration and friendship, including capability demonstrations, sporting events and community engagement outreach.
HMCS Winnipeg will remain in the Indo-Pacific region, working with other allies and partners, before returning to Canada in December.
"It has been three years since an RCN ship, HMCS Ottawa, last visited Thailand, and we are pleased to welcome an RCN vessel once more," Canadian Ambassador Sarah Taylor said.
Taylor added that Canada and Thailand marked 60 years of diplomatic relations last year and have a dynamic, cooperative bilateral and multilateral relationship that continues to expand.
Thailand and Canada have cooperated in defence and security relations since 1985 through a robust Military Cooperation Training Programme, she said.
"Canada and Thailand continue to work actively through the United Nations on issues such as peacekeeping, women, peace and security, and regional security," Taylor added.
Meanwhile, HMCS Winnipeg’s commanding officer Annick Fortin said the vessel has 250 highly trained and professional sailors, including 30 women, who are well prepared to meet the challenges of their deployment.
She added that HMCS Winnipeg has been deployed since June and has so far visited San Diego, Pearl Harbour, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Cambodia.
“We look forward to meeting and training alongside the Royal Thai Navy in this, our fifth port visit of Operation PROJECTION 2022," she said.
"As per our motto ‘One with the strength of many’,” HMCS Winnipeg is ready to uphold Canada’s ongoing commitment to global peace and security, as well as enhance relationships with Canada’s allies and partners.”
Operation PROJECTION demonstrates Canada’s ongoing commitment to increasing security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
During the operation, HMCS Winnipeg conducts forward naval presence operations, cooperative deployments and participates in international naval exercises with partner nations