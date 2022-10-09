Canadian naval ship anchors in Chonburi for a friendship call, exercises

HMCS Winnipeg will remain in the Indo-Pacific region, working with other allies and partners, before returning to Canada in December.

"It has been three years since an RCN ship, HMCS Ottawa, last visited Thailand, and we are pleased to welcome an RCN vessel once more," Canadian Ambassador Sarah Taylor said.

Taylor added that Canada and Thailand marked 60 years of diplomatic relations last year and have a dynamic, cooperative bilateral and multilateral relationship that continues to expand.

Thailand and Canada have cooperated in defence and security relations since 1985 through a robust Military Cooperation Training Programme, she said.

"Canada and Thailand continue to work actively through the United Nations on issues such as peacekeeping, women, peace and security, and regional security," Taylor added.