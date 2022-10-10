Kim Jong-un oversees N Korean 'tactical nuclear exercise'

Kim "guided" drills conducted from September 25 to October 9 while US and South Korean troops staged a large-scale naval exercise in the waters off the peninsula involving the nuclear-powered Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The North's military staged "ballistic missile launching drills under the simulation of loading tactical nuclear warheads", it reported.

The North's military also held a series of live-fire "striking" exercises, including "super-large" calibre missile firing drills targeting major ports of its enemies on Sunday, with long-range artillery and aviation units mobilised.

"This is the verification of the operation posture of our war deterrent and, at the same time, an occasion that proved the reliability of the thorough preparedness of the state nuclear defence posture," Kim was quoted as saying by the KCNA in its English-language report.

Kim also made clear that he is not interested in talks with the US and South Korea, instead vowing to strengthen his regime's nuclear force.