Indian security forces foil bid to smuggle mobile phones to Bangladesh
India’s Border Security Force (BSF) on October 8 seized 317 mobile phones that were found floating in the Pagla River near the eastern border with Bangladesh in a suspected smuggling attempt.
The seizure was made by the troops of 70th Battalion under South Bengal Frontier.
In a statement, the BSF said that on the basis of information received from intelligence sources, the troops noticed that some plastic packages, tied to banana stems, were floating in the Pagla River towards Bangladesh.
Vigilant security personnel immediately acted on the info and ferreted the packages out of the river. The packages contained 317 pieces of mobile phones of different companies with an estimated total value of 3.88 million rupees (1.78 million baht). The seized goods were handed over to the Police Station English Bazar for further legal action.
The Commanding Officer of the 70 Battalion stated that the BSF is taking strict measures to prevent smuggling along the India-Bangladesh Border. As a result, the people involved in activities like smuggling are experiencing a lot of difficulties and some of them are getting apprehended as well.
The Statesman
Asia News Network