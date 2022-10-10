Indian security forces foil bid to smuggle mobile phones to Bangladesh

The seizure was made by the troops of 70th Battalion under South Bengal Frontier.

In a statement, the BSF said that on the basis of information received from intelligence sources, the troops noticed that some plastic packages, tied to banana stems, were floating in the Pagla River towards Bangladesh.

Vigilant security personnel immediately acted on the info and ferreted the packages out of the river. The packages contained 317 pieces of mobile phones of different companies with an estimated total value of 3.88 million rupees (1.78 million baht). The seized goods were handed over to the Police Station English Bazar for further legal action.