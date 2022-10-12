Australia still feels the pain on 20th anniversary of Bali bombings

"Twenty years ago, an act of malice and calculated depravity robbed the world of 202 lives, including 88 Australians. Twenty years on, the ache does not dim," Albanese said at the commemoration event, which took place in Coogee, a suburb of Sydney.

"That night, the terrorists could not achieve their aim. What they struck they could not defeat, because what they struck at was the idea of ‘us’...they struck at humanity," he added.

To symbolise the Australians who lost their lives in the 2002 bombings, 88 white doves were released into the sky.

The two, almost simultaneous blasts on Bali's Kuta strip late at night on October 12, 2002 — one at Paddy's Bar, the other at the Sari Club — devastated the resort island's tourist industry.

The attacks, blamed on Southeast Asian Islamic militant group Jemaah Islamiah, were intended to scare away foreigners so that Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation, could eventually become part of a larger Islamic caliphate.