North Korea says it has deployed ‘nuclear-capable’ cruise missiles

The test was conducted on Wednesday and was aimed at “enhancing the combat efficiency and might” of cruise missiles deployed by the Korean People’s Army “for the operation of tactical nukes”, state media Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Stressing that the test was another clear warning to its “enemies”, Kim said the country “should continue to expand the operational sphere of its nuclear strategic armed forces to resolutely deter any crucial military crisis and war crisis at any time and completely take the initiative in it”, according to KCNA.

On Monday, KCNA said Kim had guided nuclear tactical exercises targeting South Korea over the past two weeks in protest over recent joint naval drills by South Korean and US forces involving an aircraft carrier.

KCNA reported that the two missiles test-fired on Wednesday flew for “10,234 seconds to clearly hit the target 2,000km away”.

North Korea first tested a strategic cruise missile in September 2021, seen by analysts at the time as possibly the country’s first such weapon with nuclear capability.

Wednesday’s test confirms that nuclear role and that it is now operational, although it is unclear whether North Korea has mastered the technology needed to build warheads small enough to be carried on a cruise missile.