SUNDAY, October 30, 2022
Thai tourists first to return to Taiwan after island ends Covid quarantine rules

THURSDAY, October 13, 2022

Dozens of excited tourists from Thailand were the first to return to Taiwan, being welcomed by officials with cuddly teddy bears as they stepped off the plane on Thursday shortly after midnight.

Taiwan had kept some of its entry and quarantine rules in place as large parts of the rest of Asia relaxed or lifted them completely, but announced last month that it was finally ending its mandatory Covid-19 quarantines on Thursday.

Some rules remain, including a requirement for people to monitor their health for seven days after arrival and perform rapid tests on themselves.

 

Prior to the pandemic, Taiwan was a popular tourist destination mostly for travellers from Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia, attracted by the island’s cuisine and natural beauty.

Reuters

