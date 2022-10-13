Japanese film modelled on Abe shooting suspect draws controversy

One theatre ended up cancelling the planned screening after receiving a wave of protests against the film, which is based on the 42-year-old suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami.

The film “Revolution+1” was directed by Masao Adachi, an 83-year-old former member of the now-defunct Japanese Red Army, which carried out terrorist attacks around the world in the 1970s and 1980s.

It depicts how the main character, modelled on Yamagami, made a gun and used it. This time, a special 50-minute version of the movie was released that was filmed in eight days from late August.

The full-length version is scheduled to be completed in November and to be shown at theatres across the country. Abe was gunned down while delivering a campaign speech in Nara on July 8.

The special version was to be screened at 13 theatres, but the plan was shelved at one theatre due to a series of threatening phone calls and emails.

“Protests were received even by the commercial facility housing the theatre,” an official of the theatre said. “We cancelled the screening for the safety of customers,” the official said.