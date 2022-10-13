A pictorial glimpse of Hindu women observing Karwa Chauth in New Delhi

On this day, women observe a day-long fast for the longevity and health of their husbands. The fast begins with a pre-dawn meal called sargi, which is lovingly prepared by the mother-in-law of the fasting woman. It is eaten before sunrise after which 12-15 hours of fasting begin. This year, the Karwa Chauth fasting will last 14 hours.

According to drikpanchang, a religious calendar, the auspicious Karwa Chauth hour for prayers began at 6.36am and ends at 7.50pm. The fasting time will be from 7.01am to 9.01pm on Thursday (October 13). The expected moonrise time on Karwa Chauth is 9.01pm.

Take a look at how people are celebrating Karwa Chauth this year: