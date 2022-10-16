Open-air film festival brings romance back to Tokyo after 2-year hiatus
The open-air film festival that is held every year in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward is returning for the first time since 2019. The Shinjuku Park Cinema Festival will be held at Shinjuku Chuo Park from Wednesday to Friday next week.
“This is a rare opportunity for people to watch films against the backdrop of skyscrapers at night,” a public relations official said.
The annual outdoor event was launched in 2017 by Shinjuku Convention & Visitors Bureau, so people could enjoy watching films in the cool autumn temperatures.
However, the Covid-19 pandemic forced the festival to be cancelled for the last two years.
Featured in this year’s fest are three romantic local films, namely “Hanataba mitaina Koi o shita” (“We Made a Beautiful Bouquet”) directed by Nobuhiro Doi, which will be shown on Wednesday; “Ai ga nanda” (“Just Only Love”) directed by Rikiya Imaizumi on Thursday; and “Eiga: Yozora wa itsudemo Saiko-mitsudo no Aoiro da” (“The Tokyo Night Sky is Always the Densest Shade of Blue”) directed by Yuya Ishii on Friday.
Shows start at 6pm and admission is free. People will have access to 140 chairs plus 60 seats at tables and can also rent picnic mats at the site. Trucks will be positioned around the area selling snacks, craft beer and other beverages.
