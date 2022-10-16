Open-air film festival brings romance back to Tokyo after 2-year hiatus

“This is a rare opportunity for people to watch films against the backdrop of skyscrapers at night,” a public relations official said.

The annual outdoor event was launched in 2017 by Shinjuku Convention & Visitors Bureau, so people could enjoy watching films in the cool autumn temperatures.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic forced the festival to be cancelled for the last two years.

Featured in this year’s fest are three romantic local films, namely “Hanataba mitaina Koi o shita” (“We Made a Beautiful Bouquet”) directed by Nobuhiro Doi, which will be shown on Wednesday; “Ai ga nanda” (“Just Only Love”) directed by Rikiya Imaizumi on Thursday; and “Eiga: Yozora wa itsudemo Saiko-mitsudo no Aoiro da” (“The Tokyo Night Sky is Always the Densest Shade of Blue”) directed by Yuya Ishii on Friday.