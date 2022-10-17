South Korea's Bibong the bottlenose dolphin sees freedom after 17 years

Bibong was set free on Sunday from a pen in the sea off the southern resort island of Jeju, where he had stayed for about 70 days for training to adapt to the new environment, the Oceans and Fisheries Ministry said.

Experts said Bibong, a male dolphin believed to be 23 years old, was believed to have been fully ready to return to the wild.

The dolphin had been kept in a marine mammal park on the island after being illegally caught in waters off the island in 2005.

He was the last marine mammal of his kind in captivity, as the country had released seven Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins into the sea since 2013 after designating the species as a priority marine life the previous year.

The ministry said it attached a positioning device to Bibong's body for regular monitoring at least for about six months.

“Bibong was finally able to return home after 17 years. The government will continue seeking measures to improve the welfare of marine animals,” Minister Cho Seung-hwan said.