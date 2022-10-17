Kharge or Tharoor: Indian Congress Party votes for new president

“I have been waiting a long time for this day,” she said to waiting reporters after casting her vote at the party headquarters in New Delhi. She was accompanied by her daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The party is voting to elect the new president and in the fray are Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor.

Tharoor is pitching for a change to the party’s outlook.

About 9,300 Congress delegates are scheduled to vote for the new party president, and the voting is underway across all states and union territories until 4pm.