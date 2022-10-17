Kharge or Tharoor: Indian Congress Party votes for new president
The Indian Congress Party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi said on Monday that she has been waiting a long time to cast her vote for the presidential poll.
“I have been waiting a long time for this day,” she said to waiting reporters after casting her vote at the party headquarters in New Delhi. She was accompanied by her daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
The party is voting to elect the new president and in the fray are Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor.
Tharoor is pitching for a change to the party’s outlook.
About 9,300 Congress delegates are scheduled to vote for the new party president, and the voting is underway across all states and union territories until 4pm.
Once the voting process ends, all ballot boxes will be brought to the All India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi. The results are expected to be announced on Wednesday.
