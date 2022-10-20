As seas and rivers rise, Bangladesh farmers revive old practice of floating raft farms

With prolonged waterlogging posing an increasing threat to families growing their own food, more have turned to use rafts as secure platforms to start seedlings and grow vegetables and fruit, such as cucumbers, radishes, pumpkins, papayas, and tomatoes.

The rafts, woven from the stems of invasive hyacinths, are providing a lifeline for families during the increasingly extreme monsoon seasons when dry land can be especially scarce.

“When I was a boy, this area was dry land, we used to play in the fields and grow rice,” said 42-year-old Mostafa, as he planted balls of seedlings on floating beds.

“But with the water levels rising in both the sea and river, water started to accumulate here, so we can’t cultivate crops anymore. I have been growing seedlings on floating beds for the past five years, growing seedlings of different vegetables,” said Mostafa, the sole breadwinner of his six-member family.

The 200-year-old technique was initially adopted by farmers in the region during the flooding season, which used to last about five months each year. But nowadays the area remains underwater for 8-10 months and more land is being flooded.

Floating farms now cover a total 120 hectares (296.53 acres), up from 80 hectares (197.68 acres) five years ago, farm officials in Nazirpur said.

The approach, now practised by some 6,000 subsistence farmers, having risen from around 4,500 five years ago, across the swampy southwest, may prove crucial as climate change sends sea levels higher and makes the monsoons more erratic. More than a quarter of Bangladesh's population of 165 million live in the coastal zone.