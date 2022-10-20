No confirmation from White House on Harris attending Apec Summit instead of Biden

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in Washington on Wednesday [today Thailand time] that, “We don’t have any travel announcement ... at this time.”

Responding to a media question during her press briefing, she dismissed criticism that the US appeared to view the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum as “not important enough”.

“We consider the forum important. That is why the United States will be the host of the Apec in 2023. So clearly, that is important to the president; that is important to us,” the White House spokesperson said.

“It is a top priority for the Biden-Harris administration to serve as a strong, reliable partner to Apec economies and identify common ways to replenish — to unleash economic opportunity, prosperity, and growth for us all,” she added.