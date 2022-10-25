Japan farmers serve brown rice up as healthy beverages, noodles to boost demand

A group of rice dealers in their 30s and 40s released a beverage made from roasted brown rice in September that is being touted as a caffeine-free alternative to coffee.

The Mie Rice Club, which was formed last year by Daisuke Seko from Owase, Shinsuke Ishikawa from Kuwana and Norihide Tominaga from Nabari, organises activities and studies strategies to promote rice, amid a nationwide decline in consumption.

The group began developing a beverage made from brown rice in November last year, focusing on the locally grown Musubi-no-kami brand, which has a light flavour.

With the help of a specialist roaster in Yamagata Prefecture, the group developed a fragrant caffeine-free drink that has the flavour of brown rice and the aroma of grilled mochi.

“I hope this drink will make people want to eat Musubi-no-kami,” said Mie Rice Club member Seko, 37.

Meanwhile, in Kumano, farmer Ta-tsuya Hashimoto has developed noodles made from brown rice that he grows without chemicals.

Hashimoto, 43, began growing rice in a mountainous part of the municipality seven years ago, and last year, enlisted a specialist in Hiroshima Prefecture to help make noodles with his crop.