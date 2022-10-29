Australian foreign minister in Thailand next week to boost bilateral ties

The “joint plan of action” was developed from a joint declaration of the strategic partnership signed in November 2020, which covers:

Political cooperation: Military, new forms of security and suppression of transnational crimes, including narcotics and human trafficking.

Economic cooperation: The bio-circular-green economic model and digital economy.

Sectoral cooperation: Public health, agriculture, education, science, technology and research, energy, environment and disaster management.

The Foreign Ministry said the Thailand-Australia cooperation will progress in line with Asean, Mekong Sub-Region and related multilateral frameworks to promote collective economic recovery as well as sustainable and inclusive growth.

On Wednesday, Wong is scheduled to pay a courtesy call to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan at Government House.

Also on her agenda is a meeting with Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin during which the two parties will sign a memorandum of understanding on further strengthening cooperation in fighting the trafficking of persons.