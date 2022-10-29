Dozens in cardiac arrest in Itaewon amid Halloween celebrations: officials

At around 11:30 p.m., rescue workers were conducting CPR on dozens of people that went unconscious near the Hamilton Hotel in Itaewon, reports said. Initial reports said there were around 50 patients experiencing cardiac arrest at the scene.

Fire authorities said they had received 81 reports of people experiencing breathing difficulties, as of 11:30 p.m.

Around 100,000 people were in the entertainment district throughout the day on Saturday to celebrate the first Halloween weekend without mask and social distancing measures since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

