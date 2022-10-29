Dozens in cardiac arrest in Itaewon amid Halloween celebrations: officials
More than 50 people were in cardiac arrest after being crushed in a large crowd in Itaewon, Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, during Halloween festivities on Saturday evening, according to multiple news reports and sources. No deaths were reported as of 1:20 a.m.
korea herald Reported : Authorities say the number of people injured could reach up to 100, many of whom are reportedly women in their 20s.
At around 11:30 p.m., rescue workers were conducting CPR on dozens of people that went unconscious near the Hamilton Hotel in Itaewon, reports said. Initial reports said there were around 50 patients experiencing cardiac arrest at the scene.
Fire authorities said they had received 81 reports of people experiencing breathing difficulties, as of 11:30 p.m.
Around 100,000 people were in the entertainment district throughout the day on Saturday to celebrate the first Halloween weekend without mask and social distancing measures since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following reports of the incident, President Yoon Suk-yeol said, "All related ministries and agencies, led by the minister of public administration and security, should make every effort to promptly provide aid to the victims," according to Lee Jae-myung, a deputy presidential office spokesperson.
The president also called for safety measures to deal with emergencies that could be triggered at Halloween events taking place throughout the country. Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has also decided to return immediately from his business trip in Europe, according to reports.