The latest news on what's happening in the region

Diplomacy China-US
Xi, Biden hold candid, in-depth exchange of views on bilateral ties, major global issues - China Daily
Xi, Biden vow to avoid conflict and get China-US relations back on track - Straits Times
Opinion: Can the Island of the Gods pacify Xi and Biden? - Jakarta Post
Diplomacy Japan-Korea
Kishida, Yoon agree on early resolution of issue of wartime requisitioned workers - The Japan News
Myanmar Crisis I
Malaysia seeking UN's help to set up humanitarian donor forum for Myanmar - The Star
Myanmar Crisis II
Editorial: ASEAN paralysis over Myanmar - Jakarta Post
Apec
Global spotlight on Bangkok as Apec 2022 opens - The Nation
Kishida, Xi to hold talks in Bangkok - The Japan News
Asean Summit
A recap of bilateral meetings on sidelines of ASEAN Summit hosted by Cambodia | Phnom Penh Post
Economy Asean
Interview: ASEAN a bright spot in gloomy global outlook, says IMF chief | Phnom Penh Post
Politics US
Opinion: US elections: Lessons for the Philippines | Inquirer Opinion
Jobs SE Asia
Sea e-commerce arm Shopee cuts jobs in third round of layoffs this year, including in Singapore - Straits Times
Business Saudi-Korea
Saudi crown prince to meet with biz moguls in Seoul - Korea Herald
Business Japan
Keidanren faces crucial challenges 20 years after founding - The Japan News
PPP Vietnam
Airport infrastructure investment needs private involvement: insiders - Vietnam News
Business China
Nation moves to level playing field for foreign investors - China Daily
Startup India
54 companies back by Venture Catalysts surpass $50 million valuation - The Statesman