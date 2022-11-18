Blinken praises Thailand’s BCG economy model as world leaders arrive for Apec

“The United States has been a strong supporter of Thailand. We welcome Thailand's increased focus on sustainability and inclusion, as well as support for the WTO [World Trade Organisation] and advancing implementation of MC12 outcomes. These topics are more important than ever, as we continue to face a world full of challenges and uncertainty,” Blinken said on Thursday.

“Apec is uniquely positioned to explore how we can build a more durable and resilient global economy. The Biden-Harris administration believes that trade can be a force for good to address these issues, to create a race to the top that delivers inclusive prosperity for all of our citizens.”

Blinken added that the US is fully committed to working with Apec economies to realise this vision and to strengthen ties across this region.

He highlighted the need to promote trade and environmental protections but said Apec must also address shared challenges like supply chain disruptions and economic inequality.

“The right trade policies can help facilitate access to lower emission goods and services, promote investment in climate-friendly technologies, and help incentivize environmental protection.”

Blinken also praised Thailand's leadership of Apec cooperation around the Bio-Circular Green economy model as a great contribution to sustainability.