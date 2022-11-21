The latest news on what's happening in the region
Check out what’s hot in the region on November 21, as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:
ANN news highlights: Mon, Nov 21, 2022
Bringing Asia Closer
Elections Malaysia
Deadline set this afternoon for new coalition gov’t - The Star
I have the numbers to be PM, says Muhyiddin | The Star
Opinion: ‘Abah’ aims to make a comeback - The Star
Covid-19 China
Beijing turns into ghost town as Covid-19 cases spike - Straits Times
Elections Nepal
One dead as police open fire during clash at polling station in Bajura - Kathmandu Post
Diplomacy US-Philippines I
VP Harris in Manila; visit seen to reset PH-US ties | Inquirer
Diplomacy US-Philippines II
Explainer: Why US seeks closer security cooperation with the Philippines | Inquirer
N Korea
Kim Jong-un revealing daughter for first time shows his confidence, experts say - Korea Herald
Military China-US
China, US 'communicating and coordinating' for ASEAN meeting | China Daily
Military Japan-US
Keen Sword conducted amid tension of looming Taiwan contingency - The Japan News
Politics Laos
Party chief spells out six core tasks for victory on political-ideological battlefield - Vientiane Times
World Cup
Editorial: World Cup dream - Jakarta Post
Indonesia
Editorial: A more cosmopolitan Indonesia - Jakarta Post
Tensions US-China
Opinion: China and the US must escape both Thucydides and Kindleberger traps | The Daily Star
AI India
India to assume chair of global partnership on Artificial Intelligence - The Statesman
Robotic Japan
Restaurants eye robot help to ease labor shortage - The Japan News
Business Japan
Olympic bribery probe uncovers accusations of bid-rigging - The Japan News
Economy China
Growth target at least 5% sensible: policy advisor - China Daily
Economy India
India is differently placed, at low risk of recession: RBI Governer - The Statesman