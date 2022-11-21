The latest news on what's happening in the region

ANN news highlights: Mon, Nov 21, 2022

Bringing Asia Closer

Elections Malaysia

Deadline set this afternoon for new coalition gov’t - The Star



I have the numbers to be PM, says Muhyiddin | The Star



Opinion: ‘Abah’ aims to make a comeback - The Star



Covid-19 China

Beijing turns into ghost town as Covid-19 cases spike - Straits Times



Elections Nepal

One dead as police open fire during clash at polling station in Bajura - Kathmandu Post



Diplomacy US-Philippines I

VP Harris in Manila; visit seen to reset PH-US ties | Inquirer