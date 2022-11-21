The latest news on what's happening in the region

background-defaultbackground-default
MONDAY, November 21, 2022

Check out what’s hot in the region on November 21, as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN news highlights: Mon, Nov 21, 2022
Elections Malaysia
Deadline set this afternoon for new coalition gov’t - The Star
 

I have the numbers to be PM, says Muhyiddin | The Star
 

Opinion: ‘Abah’ aims to make a comeback - The Star

Covid-19 China 
Beijing turns into ghost town as Covid-19 cases spike - Straits Times
 

Elections Nepal
One dead as police open fire during clash at polling station in Bajura - Kathmandu Post
 

Diplomacy US-Philippines I
VP Harris in Manila; visit seen to reset PH-US ties | Inquirer

