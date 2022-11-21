Hong Kong leader tests Covid positive after meeting Xi, Prayut in Bangkok
Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee tested positive for Covid-19 after attending the Apec summit in Bangkok last week, where he sat next to Chinese President Xi Jinping and met with other world leaders.
Lee and Xi were both pictured maskless at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, despite China’s strict zero-Covid policy.
Lee tested positive on arrival at Hong Kong Airport and is now isolating and working from home, Hong Kong authorities said on Monday. The summit ended on Saturday.
On Thursday, Lee met with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in Suvarnabhumi Airport’s executive lounge for bilateral talks on boosting investment, supply-chain connectivity and trade of agricultural goods. The two leaders were both pictured maskless posing next to each other for photographs at the summit.
However, Prayut tested negative for Covid-19 on Monday, according to local media reports.
The number of Covid cases in Hong Kong is currently on the rise, with 7,763 new cases and 13 fatalities reported on Sunday.
Hong Kong has just eased its Covid regulations to allow foreign tourists to visit theme parks, museums and exhibitions.