The latest news on what's happening in the region

SUNDAY, December 11, 2022
TUESDAY, November 22, 2022

Check out what’s hot in the region on November 22, as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN news highlights: Tue, Nov 22, 2022
Earthquake Indonesia
More than 162 dead, hundreds injured after 5.6 earthquake hits Indonesia - Straits Times
 

Elections Malaysia
M’sians urged to be patient until new govt is formed - The Star
 

Anwar named for PM post | The Star
 

Editorial: Uncertainty in Malaysia - Jakarta Post

Politics Thailand 
Real-estate tycoon Srettha top choice as next PM among Thai CEOs: survey - The Nation
 

Diplomacy US-Philippines
Harris reiterates US commitment to defend PH | Inquirer
 

happeningANNAsia News NetworkAsia-Pacific region
