World Cup fans 'freeze' in Qatar's frigid stadiums
Fans attending World Cup matches for the thrills and chills were surprised to find they were getting a bit too much of the latter.
Qatar’s high heat is of the biggest challenges to overcome as it stages the first-ever World Cup held in the Middle East.
Though air-conditioning systems were installed in most of the stadiums to make it more bearable for fans to watch the action, they were instead bundling up to keep warm.
Some wore long-sleeved shirts or jackets, while others wrapped themselves with the national flag they brought with them.
“I put on a jacket during the first half of the game,” said a Japanese fan who wore a short-sleeved shirt and shorts to the match at Al Bayt Stadium.
“I’ll wear long sleeves and long pants at the next game.”
His seat was next to a vent blowing cold air at his feet.
“A supporter from Ghana sitting in front of me also said it was cold,” another fan said
The Japan Times
Asia News Network