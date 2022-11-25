November 25,11,2022

background-defaultbackground-default
FRIDAY, November 25, 2022
FRIDAY, November 25, 2022

Check out what’s hot in the region on November 25, as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN news highlights: Fri, Nov 25, 2022
Bringing Asia Closer

Politics Malaysia
New PM Anwar: No one will be left out | The Star
 

Indonesia's Jokowi first foreign leader to call Anwar with congratulatory message | The Star
 

PM Lee congratulates Anwar Ibrahim on becoming Malaysia’s prime minister - The Straits Times

Diplomacy Bangladesh-EU
Bangladesh, EU agree to enhance partnership | The Daily Star
 

History Philippines
After 80 years, family still searching for remains of WWII soldier fallen in PH - Inquirer
 

Forex Pakistan
Editorial: Currency crisis - Dawn
 

Myanmar Crisis
Opinion: Turmoil in Myanmar - Kathmandu Post
 

Mineral Indonesia
Editorial: Nickel processing goes on - Jakarta Post
 

Auto
Philippines
Marcos Jr. OKs tariff cuts for e-vehicles, parts | Inquirer 
 

S Kore 
Will Korea host Tesla 'gigafactory'? - Korea Herald
 

China
China's NEV exports rise on supply chain strengths | China Daily

Invest’t Sri Lanka
Nestlé Lanka announces investment in factory expansion worth over Rs. 2 billionThe Island

