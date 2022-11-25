November 25,11,2022

ANN news highlights: Fri, Nov 25, 2022

Bringing Asia Closer

Politics Malaysia

New PM Anwar: No one will be left out | The Star



Indonesia's Jokowi first foreign leader to call Anwar with congratulatory message | The Star



PM Lee congratulates Anwar Ibrahim on becoming Malaysia’s prime minister - The Straits Times



Diplomacy Bangladesh-EU

Bangladesh, EU agree to enhance partnership | The Daily Star



History Philippines

After 80 years, family still searching for remains of WWII soldier fallen in PH - Inquirer



Forex Pakistan

Editorial: Currency crisis - Dawn

