Tuesday, November 29, 2022

ANN news highlights: Tue, Nov 29, 2022

Uproar as HK court allows UK legal defense - China Daily



Covid-19 China

China cracks down on protesters calling for an end to harsh Covid-19 measures - Straits Times



Myanmar Crisis I

31 more Filipinos may be trafficking victims in Myanmar, says Hontiveros | Inquirer



Myanmar Crisis II

Japan filmmaker freed from Myanmar prison vows to tell story | Borneo Bulletin



Twitter S Korea

Korean users spend less time on Twitter taken over by Musk - Korea Herald



Space China

China to launch Shenzhou 15 manned spaceship on Nov 29 | China Daily

