Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Check out what’s hot in the region on November 29, as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:
ANN news highlights: Tue, Nov 29, 2022
Media HK
Uproar as HK court allows UK legal defense - China Daily
Covid-19 China
China cracks down on protesters calling for an end to harsh Covid-19 measures - Straits Times
Myanmar Crisis I
31 more Filipinos may be trafficking victims in Myanmar, says Hontiveros | Inquirer
Myanmar Crisis II
Japan filmmaker freed from Myanmar prison vows to tell story | Borneo Bulletin
Twitter S Korea
Korean users spend less time on Twitter taken over by Musk - Korea Herald
Space China
China to launch Shenzhou 15 manned spaceship on Nov 29 | China Daily
Space S Korea
Moon landing in 2032, Mars by 2045: Yoon sets space goals - Korea Herald
Politics Malaysia
Opinion: Anwar Ibrahim: A new beginning for Malaysia | Inquirer
Environ’t
Opinion: Mangrove forests: Nature's frontier between life and loss | The Daily Star
N Korea
Editorial: North Korea’s nuclear terror - Jakarta Post
Politics Iran
Editorial: Endgame? - The Statesman
Finance
Stocks, oil skid as China's COVID protests roil sentiment - Reuters for The Star
Jobs Thailand
Job creation in first nine months exceeds pre-Covid level - The Nation
Tech Vietnam
VN ready to become a semiconductor manufacturer - Vietnam News
Space Bhutan
India-Bhutan SAT launched | Kuensel
Auto Japan
Toyota gives makeover to Prius 25 years after hybrid’s debut - The Japan News