SUNDAY, December 11, 2022
TUESDAY, November 29, 2022

Check out what’s hot in the region on November 29, as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN news highlights: Tue, Nov 29, 2022
Bringing Asia Closer

Media HK 
Uproar as HK court allows UK legal defense - China Daily
 

Covid-19 China
China cracks down on protesters calling for an end to harsh Covid-19 measures - Straits Times
 

Myanmar Crisis I
31 more Filipinos may be trafficking victims in Myanmar, says Hontiveros | Inquirer
 

Myanmar Crisis II
Japan filmmaker freed from Myanmar prison vows to tell story | Borneo Bulletin 
 

Twitter S Korea
Korean users spend less time on Twitter taken over by Musk - Korea Herald
 

Space China
China to launch Shenzhou 15 manned spaceship on Nov 29 | China Daily
 

Space S Korea 
Moon landing in 2032, Mars by 2045: Yoon sets space goals - Korea Herald
 

Politics Malaysia 
Opinion: Anwar Ibrahim: A new beginning for Malaysia | Inquirer 
 

Environ’t 
Opinion: Mangrove forests: Nature's frontier between life and loss | The Daily Star
 

N Korea 
Editorial: North Korea’s nuclear terror - Jakarta Post
 

Politics Iran
Editorial: Endgame? - The Statesman
 

Finance 
Stocks, oil skid as China's COVID protests roil sentiment - Reuters for The Star
 

