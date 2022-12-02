Japan mulls development of 10 long-range hypersonic and glide missiles

According to an outline of the plan, the ministry aims to deploy hypersonic guided missiles that can fly at least five times the speed of sound operational from fiscal 2028 or later, and high-speed glide bombs that could be used for the defence of remote islands from fiscal 2030 or later.

The possession of counterattack capabilities is likely to be stipulated in the revised National Security Strategy set to be approved by the Cabinet in December.

Under the development plan, at least 10 types of missiles would be introduced to bolster Japan’s deterrence, comprising hypersonic and glide missiles that can be launched from land, sea and air.

The Defense Ministry has asked the Finance Ministry for ¥5 trillion to cover related expenditures and will officially decide on the budget and details of the plan in conjunction with the formulation of the security strategy.

The Ground Self-Defense Force’s Type 12 surface-to-ship guided missile will be the mainstay of the counterattack capabilities. The Type 12’s range will be extended and the missile will be modified so it can be launched from land, sea and air. A ground-launched version of the missile is expected to be deployed in fiscal 2026 at the earliest.