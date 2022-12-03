background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SATURDAY, December 31, 2022
nationthailand
China's Shenzhou-14 astronauts to return to Earth on Dec. 4

China's Shenzhou-14 astronauts to return to Earth on Dec. 4

SATURDAY, December 03, 2022
Xinhua

China's Shenzhou-14 astronauts, who have completed all their scheduled tasks, will return to Earth on Dec. 4, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said Saturday.

The three astronauts handed over the control of the space station to the Shenzhou-15 crew on Friday evening, completing the country's first in-orbit crew rotation, according to the CMSA.

They will touch down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The landing site is currently making preparations for the return of the three astronauts, the CMSA said

Xinhua
TAGS
Chinaastronauts
RELATED
nationthailand