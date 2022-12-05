Monday, December 5, 2022

ANN news highlights: Mon, Dec 5, 2022

Bringing Asia Closer

Energy Japan

Power-saving winter starts for households, businesses - The Japan News

A power-saving period started Dec. 1, with the government asking households and businesses across the nation to conserve electricity during the winter. The period is set to end in March next year.

Vocano Indonesia

Indonesia’s Mount Semeru volcano erupts, top alert status triggered | AFP for Borneo Bulletin

Indonesia’s Mount Semeru erupted yesterday spewing hot ash clouds a mile into the sky and sending rivers of lava down its side, sparking the evacuation of nearly 2,000 people exactly one year after its last major eruption killed dozens.

Covid-19 China

——————————

China further relaxes Covid-19 rules despite high infection numbers - Straits Times

Some Chinese cities further eased Covid-19 measures over the weekend, including scrapping test result checks at some places, in yet another sign that China is setting the stage for moving towards co-existing with the virus.

Urumqi lifts more COVID-19 restrictions - China Daily

The Grand Bazaar pedestrian street in Urumqi, capital of the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, and skiing resorts will open from Sunday as the city's COVID-19 outbreak has been further contained, local government said.

China's Xi unwilling to accept vaccines despite threat from protests | Reuters for Inquirer

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is unwilling to accept Western vaccines despite the challenges China is facing with COVID-19, and while recent protests there are not a threat to Communist Party rule, they could affect his personal standing, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Saturday.