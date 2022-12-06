Tuesday, December 6, 2022

ANN news highlights: Tue, Dec 6, 2022

Energy Pakistan

Russia to provide petrol, diesel to Pakistan at discounted rates: minister - Dawn

State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik announced on Monday that Russia has decided to provide crude oil, petrol, and diesel to Pakistan at discounted rates.

Obituary China

Final farewell to a beloved leader - China Daily

Jiang Zemin honored by top leaders, family, members of public amid solemn scenes in Beijing

Covid-19 China

More cities optimize COVID control measures - China Daily

More Chinese cities have adjusted their COVID-19 measures to facilitate people resuming work and social activities, as members of the public are being asked to take greater responsibility to protect their own health.

Politics Malaysia

PM: Serious lapses detected involving use of RM600bil funds by Muhyiddin's govt - The Star

There were several serious lapses in the alleged RM600bil expenditure during Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's term as prime minister, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim

Scams

India

Cyber fraud syndicate duping job seekers busted, four held - The Statesman

An international syndicate of cyber frauds operating from Dubai and targeting unemployed youths on the pretext of providing work from home (WFH) in E-commerce Amazon Company has been busted by a cyber police team of North District in Delhi.