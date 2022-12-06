Tuesday, December 6, 2022
ANN news highlights: Tue, Dec 6, 2022
Energy Pakistan
Russia to provide petrol, diesel to Pakistan at discounted rates: minister - Dawn
State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik announced on Monday that Russia has decided to provide crude oil, petrol, and diesel to Pakistan at discounted rates.
Obituary China
Final farewell to a beloved leader - China Daily
Jiang Zemin honored by top leaders, family, members of public amid solemn scenes in Beijing
Covid-19 China
More cities optimize COVID control measures - China Daily
More Chinese cities have adjusted their COVID-19 measures to facilitate people resuming work and social activities, as members of the public are being asked to take greater responsibility to protect their own health.
Politics Malaysia
PM: Serious lapses detected involving use of RM600bil funds by Muhyiddin's govt - The Star
There were several serious lapses in the alleged RM600bil expenditure during Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's term as prime minister, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim
Scams
India
Cyber fraud syndicate duping job seekers busted, four held - The Statesman
An international syndicate of cyber frauds operating from Dubai and targeting unemployed youths on the pretext of providing work from home (WFH) in E-commerce Amazon Company has been busted by a cyber police team of North District in Delhi.
Malaysia
RM3bil lost, but scam is still on | The Star
Call it Zuttelo or Solaris – it’s still an online investment scam, one that has become a bane to society and must be wiped out.
Democracy Bangladesh
Opinion: Democracy Day 2022: Three decades of backsliding from pledges for democracy | The Daily Star
Thirty-two years have gone by since our national leaders made a pledge to make Bangladesh a democracy where the fundamental rights of the people would be protected, and the judiciary's independence and neutrality and the rule of law would be guaranteed. Laws contrary to fundamental rights would be scrapped. Their core pledge was to establish a sovereign parliament elected through a free and fair election.
South China Sea
Opinion: Chinese cooperation to extract our EEZ wealth | Inquirer
President Bongbong Marcos (PBBM) appears frustrated at China’s intransigence in blocking the past administration’s effort to extract the oil and gas resources in our exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea (SCS), saying our government may abandon government-to-government (G2G) talks and “find other ways” to address this “small matter to China [which] for us, is something huge. So, we need to fight for it and benefit from it…”
Economy Philippines
Gov’t cuts economic growth forecast for 2023 to 6-7% | Inquirer
The Philippine government’s economic managers on Monday lowered the growth outlook for 2023, following a year of record-high inflation and the substantial weakening of the local currency.
Business S Korea
Big firms hold back on investment plans for 2023: survey - Korea Herald
Nearly half of the nation's top 500 companies by sales have yet to come up with investment plans for next year, amid recession fears on more rate hikes and a strong US dollar, a survey showed Monday.
Finance HK
HK to bolster role as global risk management hub | China Daily
Hong Kong will integrate the city’s insurance sector with national development, riding on the country’s “dual circulation” strategy to bolster the special administrative region’s role as an international risk management centre.
Auto China
Nation's auto manufacturers focus on wider Asian market - China Daily
Asia is emerging after Europe as a new market for China-made new energy vehicles, attracting Chinese carmakers to introduce their cutting-edge products and scale up investment in the region.
Business S Korea
Marketing specialist named Samsung’s first female president outside founding family - Korea Herald
Samsung Electronics on Monday appointed a female president, it's first who is not a member of the founding family, in a year-end reshuffle that put emphasis on elevating young leaders based on their performances.
Jobs Singapore
Staying open to foreign talent helps ensure long-term economic growth: Chee Hong Tat - Straits Times
Singapore needs to remain open to foreign talent to ensure the economy continues to grow over the longer term and there is more for everyone to share, said Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Finance and Transport.
Export Laos
Laos to become 4th country in the world in potassium exports - Vientiane Times
SINO-AGRI POTASH CO., LTD. reported that Laos would be at the top level in the world in the near future after the company recently signed a potassium exploration agreement with the government.