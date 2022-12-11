All members of SK parliament sign declaration against hate speech

“All 299 lawmakers have signed a pledge to support using good language during their political activities,” announced the organization’s founder Min Byoung-chul during an award ceremony held Dec. 7 to commend 35 parliamentarians for using what they perceive as a respectful language, as opposed to malicious or disrespectful language.

The NGO was founded in 2007 for the purpose of eradicating malicious online comments. It has been awarding National Assembly members every year since 2013.

Sunfull, referring to kindhearted online comments, is a combination of the Korean word “sun (good)” and “full (short for reply).”