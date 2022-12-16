Citibank forecasts positive outlook for Asian economy in 2023

Citi has recently released an Asia-Pacific economic data update for 2023, indicating a positive outlook due to the end of Asia's monetary tightening cycle and strong CAPEX trend in some economies, although China's reopening will likely have a lesser impact on regional economic growth until 2H23.

The Thai economy is expected to grow further in 2023 as a result of the tourism recovery, an increase in private sector spending, as well as easing inflation. In any case, there remain downside risks to monitor amid global slowdowns.

Johanna Chua, Chief Economist for Asia Pacific, Citigroup said, "The Asia-Pacific region's overall economy shows positive signs in 2023. Citi expects Pan-Asia GDP growth at 4.4%, a slight increase from 3.5% in 2022. Despite risk factors such as the war between Russia and Ukraine, the geopolitical tension between China and the United States, and price shocks, the regional economy is expected to continue to grow, following the end of the monetary tightening cycle. The Fed's policy rate is expected to peak, and the US dollar's depreciation in the second half of 2023 is expected to relieve some pressure on Asia's central banks. While China's gradual re-opening is not expected to provide much growth support to Asia until the second half of 2023, it may cause inflation in ASEAN economies such as Singapore, Vietnam, and Thailand to remain elevated for longer."