It takes 14 years of serious scrimping to own a home in Seoul

The price-to-income ratio — the median home price divided by the median annual household income — for Seoul in 2021 jumped to 14.1 from 12.5 in 2020, according to the 2021 Korea Housing Survey released by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

The figure was higher than that of any other region in the country, with Sejong being the only other city where it was in double digits, at 11.3.

The ratio rose for all regions in the country, with the nationwide figure being 6.7, up from 5.5 in the year before. After Seoul and Sejong came Gyeonggi Province, Daejeon, and Daegu, with 9.9, 7.7 and 7.5, respectively.

The ratio of homeowners in the greater Seoul area — comprising the capital and Gyeonggi Province — logged a slight increase from 53% to 54.7%, while the rest of the country marked a slight drop. The figure for the entire country was unchanged at 60.6%.

Housing prices and related policies have always been key points of interest for South Koreans. The previous Moon Jae-in administration was widely slammed for its housing policy, with some 76% of the respondents in a January survey by Data Research saying it was “not doing well” on housing, despite the outgoing president’s relatively-high overall approval rating of 44.1%.