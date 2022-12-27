South Korea's former president Lee granted special pardon

Among the list, former South Gyeongsang Province Gov. Kim Kyung-soo was included but without reinstatement. Several aides to former President Park Geun-hye, including former chief of staff Kim Ki-chun and former senior secretary for civil affairs Woo Byung-woo, were also pardoned.

Of the 1,373 people granted amnesty, nine were politicians, including former President Lee, and 66 were public officials, including former governor Kim, said Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon after the Cabinet meeting.

During the meeting, Yoon said he “carefully decided on the subject and scope of the pardon after considering opinions from all walks of life,” adding he hopes this serves as an opportunity to “unite” the national power.