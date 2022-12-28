Theft at unmanned shops in Japan on rise alongside surge in cost of living

The variety of goods sold in unmanned shops has expanded from food - such as dumplings, packaged ramen noodles and meat - to daily necessities such as diapers and handkerchiefs.

Such shops have been spreading because they require few labour costs and initial expenses are low.

But operators of the shops have been concerned about how to prevent crime, mainly this kind of theft.

“It finally occurred,” lamented Koichi Isobe, 43, president of KD Kikaku, when a theft was detected in one of the unmanned shops run by the Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture-based company.

Around 1:10 a.m. on Nov. 23, a man wearing a down coat entered the shop, searched for goods in a freezer and put them into a bag one by one. Then he pretended to be inserting cash into a payment box and left the shop.