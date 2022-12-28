The inauguration of an urban dream in Dhaka

Clearly, the benefits of the metro rail are many. First and foremost among them are its speed and efficiency. Secondly, more comfortable, modern amenities, such as air-conditioning and Wi-Fi are going to be offered.

Additionally, the trains will ferry up to 60,000 passengers per hour, and will also be more environmentally friendly since they run on electricity.

However, the question remains: is the introduction of the metro rail going to be enough to ease the suffering of Dhaka dwellers, who have already paid a hefty price due to the traffic congestion the project’s construction has already caused in key areas of the capital?

For people to truly benefit from the metro rail, we need to develop a multi-medium integrated communication system centring it.

The government also needs to invest in public transport and work on the Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project to decrease people’s dependence on private cars.

According to experts, even when all six lines of the metro rail will be fully functional, it will only be able to serve 20 % of the demand at the time.

As such, it won’t be enough to address Dhaka’s ever-increasing traffic woes, unless we make another crucial cost- and time-effective intervention.