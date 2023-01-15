A woman is arrested in South Korea for living with dead mother's body for 2 years

The mother is believed to have been dead for more than two years, based on the woman's note indicating her mother died at the age of 76 in August 2020.

The daughter has since allegedly received up to 17 million won ($13,700) combined in the past two years and four months -- about 600,000 won a month -- from her mother's pension.

The woman, who is unemployed, reportedly used the money to make ends meet, and failed to register her mother's death for fear of falling into poverty.

She was discovered with her mother's body after police forced their way into the house Wednesday.

The woman comes from a family of six siblings. The other siblings had broken off contact with their mother after their father died in 1995. The discovery came after the welfare authorities were unable to contact the dead mother for two years.

The welfare officials asked one of the siblings of the accused to check her mother's eligibility as a recipient, and the sibling called the police in the middle of the process, according to the NPS.

The mother was one of some 67,000 people suspicious of wrongfully receiving pension payments, according to welfare officials.

An autopsy report ruled out foul play but added that it could not determine the cause of death of the mother.

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network