New Zealand PM Ardern says she will step down next month

Ardern said she still believed New Zealand Labour would win the upcoming election, due this year.

"I know what this job takes and I know I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice," Ardern told media.

As the country's youngest leader in more than a century, the charismatic 42-year-old's response to the mass shooting by a white supremacist in Christchurch, a fatal volcanic eruption and her success with the Covid-19 pandemic has won her international praise and admiration.

Ardern's brand of liberal, inclusive and compassionate leadership has seen some even label her "the anti-Trump".

Having previously worked under former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and as an advisor to former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Ardern rose to become Labour Leader in 2017.