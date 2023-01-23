Police find body in van believed to be linked to California mass shooting suspect
Police in Torrance, California, used armoured vehicles to surround a white cargo van that may be connected to a suspect in a fatal shooting in Monterey Park, about 20 miles (34km away), officials said.
Television images showed a body slumped over the steering wheel of that van.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said at a briefing on Sunday (January 22) afternoon that a man resembling the suspect had been seen in Torrance and police believed there was a person inside the vehicle.
A man fatally shot 10 people and injured at least 10 others at a ballroom dance hall during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration late on Saturday (January 21) near Los Angeles before fleeing the scene, police said.
The shooter, still at large 12 hours after the attack in the city of Monterey Park, was believed to be an Asian man between 30 and 50 years old based on eyewitness descriptions, law enforcement officials said.
Earlier Sunday morning, the sheriff's department said it did not know whether the attack was racially motivated. Five of the victims were male and five were female, Luna said. Their identities have not been made public.
