Raging fire spotted as Myanmar rebels attack Payathonzu border town
Tall columns of flames were seen rising from Payathonzu township in Karen State in South Myanmar, some 800 metres from Kanchanaburi’s Sangkhalaburi district on Monday night.
The inferno is believed to have been started by members of the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA), when they set fire to the town office, military transport and communications facilities.
Residents of Nong Lu village on the border, where the Three Pagodas Pass is located, told reporters that they heard sporadic gunshots and explosions from 10pm on Monday.
There were no reports of casualties as of press time. The Royal Thai Army’s Surasee Force has been posted at the border to keep an eye on the situation. Preparations have also been made to provide assistance to Payathonzu residents who may be fleeing the fighting.
It is believed the attack was in retaliation to an attack on Saturday, when three Myanmar army aircraft hit DKBA’s training grounds, residences and other buildings in Payathonzu, in the Karen State of South Myanmar. The airstrike injured one rebel soldier.
