New Zealand roiled by flash floods, landslides for third day

Thousands of properties remained without power, while hundreds were without water, authorities said on Sunday and some families were housed in evacuation facilities to ride out the bad weather.

Auckland, New Zealand's largest city of 1.6 million people, remained under a state of emergency after it experienced its wettest ever day on Friday (January 27). The nation's weather forecaster, MetService, warned of more severe weather on Sunday and Monday for the north island. Intense rainfall could also cause surface and flash flooding, it said.