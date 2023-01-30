Now’s Your Time to Shine: Men Compete for Shiniest Bald Head

Founded by a group of enthusiasts, the Koto-kai (shining heads organization) has held this annual event since 1991 as a New Year’s tradition, hoping to brighten and invigorate the community.

The men participated in a suction cup tug-of-war, in which suction cups linked by a string are attached to each participant.

At one point there was a heated battle that lasted more than five seconds with the string taut, and the audience cheered when one of the suction cups came loose and the victor was decided.

Hiroshi Fujiwara, 84, the chairman of the group, won the competition for the second time in about 10 years.

In the Koto sumo event, the winner was determined by the shine and luster of his head. Participants facing off removed a hand towel covering their heads at the same time, while the gyoji referee used a penlight to determine the winner.